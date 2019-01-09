Tribcast: La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and the state of the city

Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribcast episode 6: La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and the state of the city

For our first Tribcast episode of 2019, we sat down with La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat to talk about the state of the city, the future of Valley View Mall and his favorite Netflix picks.

Digital news editor

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

