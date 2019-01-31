Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribcast episode 9: That's some weather we're having...

On this week's episode, we talk to Todd Shea, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, about the deep freeze felt across the Midwest, climate change, and whether he gets along with WKBT's Corey Malles and WXOW's Dan Breeden.

For more coverage of this week's extreme winter weather, click here.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

In this Series

Updated stories, photos and practical advice about this week of extreme winter weather in La Crosse

article

La Crosse area schools, UW-La Crosse cancel classes; warmer weather on the way

article

Tribcast: La Crosse meteorologist Todd Shea talks cold, climate and competition

article

La Crosse area towing companies are in hot demand

18 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.