Tribcast episode 33: Mayo Clinic back-to-school miniseries - avoiding sport related injuries

On the first of a three-part back-to-school series, Mayo Clinic sports medicine practitioners Andrew Jagim, Ph.D., and Jake Erickson, D.O., stop in to discuss some of the do's and don'ts to help athletes avoid sport related injuries.  

