City government reporter Jourdan Vian sits down with La Crosse City Planner Jason Gilman for the last installment of the three-part city planning series. On this episode, they discuss the possibility of the construction of mixed-use buildings, or the refurbishment of empty large-box stores into mixed-use facilities.
Tribcast: Mixed-use buildings in La Crosse
From the Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune series
- Jourdan Vian, Elizabeth Beyer; La Crosse Tribune
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Jourdan Vian
City government reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune.
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.
