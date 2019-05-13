Tribcast: Sparta man discusses challenges veterans face with PTSD

All May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Tribcast is focused on important mental health issues in the La Crosse area. For information about resources in the community, Great Rivers 211 can direct you to others in the community for assistance. If it's an emergency, call 911. Other resources include:
The La Crosse County Mobile Crisis: 608-784-HELP (4357).
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
The Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), option 1.
Veterans Crisis Line Text Messaging Service: 838255.
Veterans Crisis Line: www.veteranscrisisline.net/chat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.