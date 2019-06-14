Tribcast: Talking sex education with the experts at Essential Health Clinic in La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

As a follow-up to last week's episode, where a group of sex-education novices, aka Tribune reporters, discussed their experiences on the topic, we invited Kelli Cornet and Jess Beranek from Essential Health Clinic to share their expertise. 

Tribcast episode 26: Sex-ed from the experts

