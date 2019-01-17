Tribcast: The changing face of retail in La Crosse

Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribcast episode 7: The changing face of retail in La Crosse

On this week's episode, Tribune digital news editor Scott Rada talks with University of Wisconsin-La Crosse economics professor Taggert Brooks to discuss the shifting makeup of La Crosse area retailers. On Wednesday, Shopko announced another round of store closings in its bankruptcy filing.

Later, La Crosse Tribune digital journalist Elizabeth Beyer talks about the spooky details of her visit to the allegedly haunted Bodega Brew Pub for the Closer Look video series.

