Tribcast: The housing squeeze in the city of La Crosse

City of La Crosse Community Development Administrator Caroline Gregerson joins Tribune city government Reporter Jourdan Vian and Tribune digital news editor Scott Rada to talk about the local housing crisis shared by would-be renters and homeowners alike.
