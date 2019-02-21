Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribcast episode 12: The housing squeeze in the city of La Crosse

City of La Crosse Community Development Administrator Caroline Gregerson joins Tribune city government Reporter Jourdan Vian and Tribune digital news editor Scott Rada to talk about the local housing crisis shared by would-be renters and homeowners alike.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

In this Series

Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune

article

Tribcast: The housing squeeze in the city of La Crosse

article

Tribcast: How La Crosse responded to a hate crime

article

Tribcast: A conversation with Rep. Ron Kind on the eve of the State of the Union

12 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.