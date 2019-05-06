Tribcast: The importance of mental health first aid

Try 3 months for $3

Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department, discusses the importance of mental health first aid.

All May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Tribcast is focused on important mental health issues in the La Crosse area.

