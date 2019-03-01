Try 3 months for $3

Tribcast episode 13: The launch of Dark La Crosse Stories

Digital news editor Scott Rada met with staff members at the La Crosse Public Library archives department to discuss a new true-crime podcast series about the seedier side of the city's history.

Dark La Crosse Stories will air every other Tuesday, starting March 5, through a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

In this Series

Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune

article

Tribcast: The launch of Dark La Crosse Stories

article

Tribcast: The housing squeeze in the city of La Crosse

article

Tribcast: How La Crosse responded to a hate crime

13 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.