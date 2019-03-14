La Crosse Utilities Manager Bernard Lenz shares some news about a pipe that broke Thursday morning on the city's South Side, which created a smelly situation. He also talked about the potential for floods that could accompany the spring thaw.
Tribcast: The potential for spring floods and a smelly situation
From the Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune series
- Scott Rada, Jourdan Vian, Elizabeth Beyer; La Crosse Tribune
