Tribcast: The potential for spring floods and a smelly situation

Tribcast episode 15: The potential for flooding and a smelly situation

La Crosse Utilities Manager Bernard Lenz shares some news about a pipe that broke Thursday morning on the city's South Side, which created a smelly situation. He also talked about the potential for floods that could accompany the spring thaw.

