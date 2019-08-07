Tribcast: The status of affordable housing in La Crosse

City government reporter Jourdan Vian sits down with La Crosse City Planner Jason Gilman for the second installment of the three-part city planning series. On this episode, they discuss the lack of affordable housing and what the city plans to do about it.
