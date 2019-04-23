Try 3 months for $3

Tribcast episode 20: Thinking summer with the La Crosse parks director

Tribune reporter Jourdan Vian and digital news editor Scott Rada sit down with La Crosse Parks Director Jay Odegaard to discuss upcoming plans at the city's parks, while at least one of the area parks remains underwater due to flooding. Jennifer Lu recorded and assisted in the editing of this episode.

0
0
0
0
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

In this Series

Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune

article

Tribcast: Thinking summer with the La Crosse parks director

article

Tribcast: The farm crisis and government spending

article

Tribcast: A character challenge for the La Crosse Community

20 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.