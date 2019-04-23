Tribune reporter Jourdan Vian and digital news editor Scott Rada sit down with La Crosse Parks Director Jay Odegaard to discuss upcoming plans at the city's parks, while at least one of the area parks remains underwater due to flooding. Jennifer Lu recorded and assisted in the editing of this episode.
Tribcast: Thinking summer with the La Crosse parks director
From the Tribcast: The flagship podcast of the La Crosse Tribune series
- Jourdan Vian, Scott Rada, Jennifer Lu; La Crosse Tribune
