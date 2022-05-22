Tribune Extra Effort after 26 years: Where are they now?

Earlier this month, 24 outstanding high school students who have overcome significant challenges received scholarships through the Tribune Extra Effort program.

A record nearly $80,000 was distributed in scholarships from area colleges and from donors through the La Crosse Community Foundation.

It was the 26th year of Extra Effort, and it got us wondering — where are former Extra Effort recipients now and what are they doing?

We hope to find out this summer and share the news with you.

If you are an Extra Effort scholarship winner, send a note to news@lacrossetribune.com and fill us in. Include your name, contact information, high school and graduation year, and where you live now. Tell us about your career to date and what Extra Effort has meant to you.

Please include Extra Effort in the subject line of your email. And we’ll be back in touch.

Extra Effort has partnered with the La Crosse Community Foundation in the past year: donations to the Tribune Extra Effort Fund are welcome and can lead to increased scholarships for students in the Class of ‘23 and beyond.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0