Companies throughout the Coulee Region are taking aggressive steps to bring in talented employees, and the La Crosse Tribune has developed a dynamic program to recruit sales rock stars to join our winning team.
Here’s what the Tribune is offering as part of this program:
- Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000.
- Guaranteed first-year earnings of up to $75,000.
- Uncapped commission plan.
- First-class, ongoing training.
Two years of sales experience is preferred but not needed.
If you bring the will, our sales leadership will teach you the skill.
Scott Tucker, who recently joined the Tribune as advertising director, said: “It’s a great opportunity to control your own destiny, be a part of a winning team and have a lot of fun along the way. There’s unlimited earnings and career growth opportunities for those who possess the drive and passion to be successful.
“For a marketing professional, we have the satisfaction of helping our local businesses, who are the backbone of America, with digital and print advertising that provides a terrific return on their investment,” Tucker said. “It’s a noble cause. We have a very robust digital portfolio to go along with our award-winning print products.”
The Tribune is enlisting community help with recruitment. That’s where you come in. We’re offering $1,000 to anyone who submits a referral for a sales candidate who is hired by the Tribune. Details of the program will be provided upon hiring your referral.
All resumes and referrals should be submitted at rvmghr@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.