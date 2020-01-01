2019 Tribune Person of the Year: Sister Marlene Weisenbeck

Franciscan Sister Marlene Weisenbeck can’t tell you the extent of human trafficking in the Coulee Region. She has no numbers, no statistics despite being perhaps the local individual most well versed in the crisis that is human slavery.
The inability to capture a statistic lies in the misidentification, the failure to report, the lack of awareness of the exploitation of vulnerable youth and adults. Weisenbeck has no hard number, but she has stories — tragic accounts of people local, regional and national who have seen their childhoods stolen, their lives shattered and their souls wounded beyond repair.
There may never be a perfect solution to what is a $150 billion industry built on the “merchandising of human flesh.” But Weisenbeck doesn’t dwell on the daunting. She doesn’t turn a blind eye to victimization of the vulnerable.
She takes action.
For her extensive, unwavering efforts in the fight against human trafficking and decades of leadership in the community and beyond, Weisenbeck is the La Crosse Tribune’s 2019 Person of the Year.
Wrote Sister Marcella Steffes in her nomination letter: “There is no doubt that Sister Marlene’s contributions have not only increased awareness of and efforts against human trafficking, but have also changed the way we talk about survivors in our community.”
A humble hero
The nomination for Person of the Year, Weisenbeck asserts, came as a surprise.
“I’m not sure I’m (done) reacting yet,” said Weisenbeck, 77, founder of the La Crosse Task Force to Eradicate Modern Slavery. “I originally said this recognition wasn’t for me — I can think of so many people in the community who have done so much in the past year.”
Such reticence to assume credit is characteristic of Weisenbeck, says Task Force member Andrea Van Sickle.
“There is no one more worthy,” Van Sickle says. “I regard her as a quiet hero. She is very humble and there is no one I personally know who is more informed or more concerned than Sister Marlene. Truly. (Her work) is no small gift but she takes little credit. She’s an absolutely inspiring woman.”
Without the efforts of Weisenbeck, Van Sickle says, La Crosse County would “I think truthfully still be gimping in our infancy” in addressing human trafficking. Weisenbeck has not only kept the issues at the forefront of the conversation over the past year, but she has done so for several years, taking up the cause in 2012 when it was still relatively under the radar on a state level.
Wisconsin had just four years earlier enacted its first law against human trafficking and when Weisenbeck broached the subject with locals seven years ago the consensus was, “It doesn’t happen here.”
But while human trafficking — which includes sexual exploitation, forced labor and domestic servitude — in La Crosse County indeed occurs at a much smaller rate than in other states or countries, it is far from nonexistent, and Weisenbeck has been instrumental in spreading that knowledge.
Now, she says, businesses, schools, and faith and nonprofit organizations not only understand the dilemma but have joined the crusade, inspired by programs led by Weisenbeck and the task force to join the crusade by implementing internal training and education.
“We’ve been getting fewer requests for presentations which tells me perhaps we have fulfilled our mission of awareness,” Weisenbeck said.
The indefatigable septuagenarian, however, has no intention of taking much deserved respite.
“I think recognizing this leader in and of itself is a powerful step ... to speak to the problem and the incredible work that Marlene has done and continues to do,” Van Sickle says. “Because she isn’t done — she will never quit. She’s a powerhouse.”
A half century of dedication and servitude
Weisenbeck, one of eight children, was raised on a dairy farm in west-central Wisconsin.
In 1962, she joined the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, earning her bachelors in music education five years later and attending the M.M. Peabody College of Vanderbilt University for applied music in 1971.
For the next 15 years, Weisenbeck centered her ministries on education in area Catholic schools and Viterbo University. In 1989, Weisenbeck received a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and in 1991 added a Licentiate of Canon Law from Saint Paul University in Ottawa to her already extensive resume.
Dozens of undertakings and occupations followed, among them serving as director of the Office of Consecrated Life and Chancellor and Defender of the Bond at the Diocese of La Crosse and president of organizations including the National Conference of Vicars for Religious, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, and, from 2002 to 2010, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
Among her commitments, Weisenbeck made time to take on countless special projects, throughout the years serving as a member of or on the board for entities such as La Crosse Boychoir, Viterbo University, Franciscan Skemp Healthcare (Mayo Clinic Health System), city of La Crosse Ethics Board, the Family & Children’s Center and the Consecrated Life Committee of the Canon Law Society of America. Peppered in have been more than 100 speaking engagements, some three dozen author credits, including five of her own books, and numerous additional volunteer engagements.
“Sister Marlene could be retired — she’s probably had three careers at least,” marvels Pat Ruda, a member of the La Crosse Task Force to Eradicate Modern Slavery. “She really does her homework, if you will, and also she’s a doer. If she’s going to take something on she’s going to get it done. She is a great example of servant leadership.”
Weisenbeck’s efforts have traversed four continents, including the countries of Cameroon, Slovakia and Bolivia, and she has accumulated some 20 honors, awards and grants, from the Outstanding Young Woman of America award in 1979 to the Iverson Freking Ecumenical Award in 2008 to the Human Rights Award from Church Women United in 2107.
Most recently, she was presented with the 2018 Linda Madigan Award, presented by the La Crosse Area Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Coalition, and the 2018 Roberta Zurn Award from the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse.
This year, Weisenbeck has supported the Voices of Men Call to Action program, continued her service on the board of the U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking and worked with a human trafficking parent survivor, Lisa McCormick, for a Task Force speaking engagement.
She is gearing up to co-host the Feb. 8 Human Trafficking Day of Prayer and to lend her assistance once a human trafficking awareness curriculum, currently in development, is distributed to middle and high schools.
“I always have felt that I was called to it,” Weisenbeck says of her current focus on human trafficking. “Many calls come to us in life.”
A personal call — and one from the president himself
It was 2012 when Weisenbeck received a summons from then-President Barack Obama to serve on the White House Advisory Council for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships. On the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the team was assigned the issue of human trafficking, a topic on which she and most of the council’s members had little familiarity. It was through the group’s meetings with government agencies, survivors and extensive research that Weisenbeck became versed in the rapidly growing problem of trafficking.
“Just because we had the emancipation proclamation doesn’t mean slavery ended,” Weisenbeck said. “(Now we are) tackling the issue of modern slavery.”
Globally, an estimated 40.3 million individuals are victims of human trafficking, 75 percent of them female and 25 percent children, according to the International Labour Organization. Approximately one in seven endangered runaways reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2017 were believed to be child sex trafficking victims.
From 2017 to 2018, the National Human Trafficking Hotline experienced a 25 percent increase in human trafficking reports, with 23,078 survivors identified in 10,949 cases. Sex trafficking accounted for 7,859 of those cases.
The numbers are startling, and Weisenbeck sought to address them on a local level.
With the help of June Kjome, host of an eponymous social justice conference, the La Crosse Task Force to Eradicate Modern Slavery was developed in 2013. Weisenbeck credits Kjome, Task Force members, her fellow Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and the community for their interest and support in her mission.
While she expected some pushback on what is a sensitive subject, she found “people wanted to help and do more...they began to listen differently and look (at things) differently.”
For some, they were able to put a name to what they had seen loved ones experience. Being able to distinguish trafficking — cases are commonly categorized under prostitution or drug dealing — may help prevent victims from being convicted as prostitutes or allow them to have their records expunged.
In its first two years, the Task Force made strides in informing the public of signs of human trafficking and available resources through the installation of billboards, work groups with Ophelia House in La Crosse, collaborations with the U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking and Church Women United and a symposium at the State Capitol.
Highlights of 2016 include performances of “bottom,” a play centered on sex trafficking, held in combination with the hosting of a child maltreatment conference, a hosting of the Kosovo delegation to discuss trafficking and collaborations with Generation Freedom and the Wisconsin Anti Hate Task Force.
The next year’s juried art exhibit Traffik 2017, held at Viterbo University, was “just key in our community” Weisenbeck says, while 2018 endeavors included signs on city buses, a video project called “Faces of Human Trafficking,” a “Survivor’s Safe and Free” roundtable and several trainings and seminars.
“Sister Marlene has been a tireless advocate for those who have suffered from human trafficking,” says Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, who has herself taken on the issue on a government level. “She has worked to educate people locally, the legislators in Madison and on a federal level, so clearly she’s made a difference...She brings a type of smart, sensible, no-nonsense ‘let’s get work done’ attitude towards issues in our community.”
Her work, Weisenbeck says, “fits with the Gospel and Franciscan call to ‘engage in ministries that meet the needs of contemporary society and of committing ourselves to increase social and global consciousness, of educating ourselves to political awareness, and encouraging action to effect change where necessary.’”
Ruda credits Weisenbeck’s ability to capture the attention of others, and spur them into motion, to her encouraging and educated approach.
“She is a great leader, she is very knowledgeable in anything she’s going to do,” Ruda says. “The thing with Sister Marlene is when you work with her, everyone has a voice. She has great integrity and humility and she is very ethical. (In the political climate) under our current administration those characteristics are very important.”
Taking notice — and making others notice
After years of delving deeper and deeper into the foundation and unfortunate flourishing of the human trafficking industry, Weisenbeck has developed a keen sense for the warning signs.
Where there is homelessness, family turmoil, drug use and violence — 93 percent of victims in the United States have used illegal substances, and 85 percent have survived childhood sexual abuse — there is the potential for victimization at the hands of a trafficker.
While many think of expansive rings of trafficking, the leaders of which lure strangers from the streets, in truth trafficking comes in many forms. Parents may traffick their own children, as was the case of a woman Weisenbeck has worked with during the past few years. Forced into marriage at age 8, she was turned into a drug mule by her own family. A teen from Swaziland escaped her father, who sexually exploited her, and through a safe house in her native country was connected to a La Crosse church. She is now enrolled in an area college.
Weisenbeck has met or heard about many others, including a woman in her 30s from Eritrea, Africa, who was trafficked to the Coulee Region under the guise of an arranged marriage. There was a group of adolescents at a county group home who were victims of sex crimes. And McCormick, the mother survivor from Tomah, has shared that her son, Jeffrey, was trafficked before he died from a drug overdose.
“I have been contacted by parents who have had their kids missing,” Weisenbeck says. “I think when (trafficking) happens to your kids you know deep in your gut. You know. Every incident is horrific.”
Youth, Weisenbeck said, are being “invited on social media into this criminal activity by hundreds of thousands of groups.”
At the same time, adults desperate for work are being enticed by crooked employers promising fair wages, only to be exploited through labor trafficking. The agricultural, hotel, domestic servant and factory industries are among the hotspots for involuntary servitude, and Weisenbeck has knowledge of an area farm with trafficking ties.
She was disturbed by a recent documentary about Guatemalan teens promised a better life in the states, only to be enslaved on an Ohio egg farm. The documentary also explores the duress of teens at a food-processing plant in Iowa.
“We don’t see it — it can be right in your own backyard and not know it,” Weisenbeck says. “Businesses need to examine the supply chain — are the materials coming from suppliers exploiting cheap labor? We need to be bold with one another to say ‘Where does all this food come from that you sell in your grocery store?’ We need to begin to think of this as an ethical issue.”
As the Task Force has welcomed law enforcement, educators, legal officials, social-service employees, health-care professionals, churches and employers into the fold, the community as a whole has become more observant, more equipped and more vocal about trafficking.
“I think our Task Force has been a healthy thorn to area agencies,” Van Sickle says. “I would say our greatest achievement has been developing partnerships with interested and concerned entities.”
While every rescue is a win, the torment doesn’t end for the victim.
“The PTSD issues for people recovering from trafficking are on a comparable level to veterans,” Weisenbeck says. “You wake up in the middle of that PTSD and it goes on and on. If you have physical issues in addition to that which make you unable to contribute to society because you can’t work — to me it’s unimaginable but it’s there.”
Weisenbeck, says Steffes, is the kind of person who will see the traumatized through the painful recovery process.
“She’s very good at helping victims who have been caught in (trafficking) and helping them restore their lives,” Steffes says.
So many admire the compassionate, diligent and determined way Weisenbeck approaches what has become her greatest investment. She in turn commends all those who have joined her in the fight against human trafficking, with a special respect for Pope Francis.
“He talks about the traffickers as merchants of human flesh — he has a very unique way of calling a thing what it is very directly,” Weisenbeck says. “I think if we can let these descriptions of what happens get into our souls we will become more aware of it and more convinced of this evil in the world. There are many, many evils in the world but we have to be aware of them in order to want to do something about it.”
“The U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking,” she adds, “would say ‘Ending modern slavery is everyone’s work.’”
