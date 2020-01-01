2019 Tribune Person of the Year: Sister Marlene Weisenbeck

While many think of expansive rings of trafficking, the leaders of which lure strangers from the streets, in truth trafficking comes in many forms. Parents may traffick their own children, as was the case of a woman Weisenbeck has worked with during the past few years. Forced into marriage at age 8, she was turned into a drug mule by her own family. A teen from Swaziland escaped her father, who sexually exploited her, and through a safe house in her native country was connected to a La Crosse church. She is now enrolled in an area college.

Weisenbeck has met or heard about many others, including a woman in her 30s from Eritrea, Africa, who was trafficked to the Coulee Region under the guise of an arranged marriage. There was a group of adolescents at a county group home who were victims of sex crimes. And McCormick, the mother survivor from Tomah, has shared that her son, Jeffrey, was trafficked before he died from a drug overdose.

“I have been contacted by parents who have had their kids missing,” Weisenbeck says. “I think when (trafficking) happens to your kids you know deep in your gut. You know. Every incident is horrific.”

Youth, Weisenbeck said, are being “invited on social media into this criminal activity by hundreds of thousands of groups.”