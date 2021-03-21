Tribune Q&A with La Crosse mayoral candidates

Residents impacted by PFAs on French Island have expressed distrust with the city as they work to get clean water because of decades of attempts by La Crosse to annex the town. Is there legislation you would consider or are looking at introducing that would keep annexation off the table while the city and town work to remediate?

Vicki Markussen: Annexation can’t be the first topic of our conversation. We must address the immediate needs of providing safe drinking water. Our friends, family, school-mates, and neighbors living on French Island are living with knowledge or fear that their wells may be contaminated. No one should have to worry about their drinking water. The long-term effects on our land and health are unacceptable.

Trust is important. It’s not built by jumping straight into the most controversial topic. I would like to see us work together on a path to resolve the clean water issue. We have to be able to get in a room and talk about a joint path forward. Keeping the relationship with Campbell amicable will be key, this includes keeping annexation off the table. I have experience working across borders for the greater good as part of my work at the 7 Rivers Alliance. We will learn as this plan moves forward. It will need to be adapted. Meeting with the city, town and people impacted to adapt this plan for as long as necessary must continue.