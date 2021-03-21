Tribune Q&A with La Crosse mayoral candidates

The Tribune editorial board recently sent five questions to Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds, the candidates for La Crosse mayor. Here are their answers. Vote on April 6.
You’ve been campaigning for months. What have you been hearing from La Crosse residents, and has it changed in recent weeks?
Vicki Markussen: More than 100 hours of knocking on doors, meeting with more than 10 groups, and taking the time to talk with city council members and department heads has given me the opportunity to listen. The predominant issue is consistently property taxes. The consensus is that property taxes are too high.
I met a 76-year old elderly woman, Mary, who lives in the house that her parents built 60 years earlier. When I asked her what her top priority is, she said something that struck me: “Keep me in my home.” This is a member of our community who is on a fixed income, who can’t afford to stay where she is if property taxes continue to increase. People express concern about affordable housing. Every renter pays property tax through their lease. I’ve experienced people relocating here who won’t look at La Crosse homes because of the property taxes. These are just a few of the reasons why we must hold the line on property taxes.
Another major issue I hear about is road quality. While La Crosse Street is scheduled to be completely rebuilt, that is a highway. The city must use the state funding to maintain the highways they pay us to do, then we must continue to further improve our city streets. I will continue to budget for six miles of road repairs a year.
It is important to note that people are getting more comfortable opening their doors and even stepping outside. There are few people choosing not to keep their doors closed during the pandemic. They speak of the vaccine and getting out. They are eager to engage with the election and the world. They understand that our small companies are hurting. They know they need to get out again, supporting our local businesses.
Mitch Reynolds: Our neighbors in La Crosse have many shared and some differing concerns. While I’m knocking on doors and listening to voters, I’ve made note of each neighborhood’s unique challenges and priorities.
In certain wards, the floodplain directly impacts the lives of our neighbors and the value of their homes. This is a priority situation and we need to find broader and more comprehensive solutions. In other neighborhoods, voters prioritize public safety, more street lighting, road improvements, updating aging playground equipment, and sustainability and the environment. My list of specific voter concerns grows longer by the day as I hear from my neighbors all over the city.
The change I’ve noticed recently while campaigning door-to-door has been voters finding significant differences between the two campaigns on certain issues. One example is the potential for adding lanes of traffic through our neighborhoods. My stance on a north/south corridor build option has been consistently in opposition. My opponent has supported DOT construction plans that have included a road through the La Crosse River marsh.
Building more lanes of concrete in and out of La Crosse only adds to urban sprawl, depletes our city neighborhoods and creates greater challenges for improving the quality of lives for everyone who lives in La Crosse. For a business lobbyist, this may make sense. It should not make sense to the next mayor of our city.
What would be priority 1 and 2 if you are elected, meaning you would want to act on these quickly?
Mitch Reynolds: The role of city government is to address multiple issues, simultaneously and continuously. I’ve attended hundreds and hundreds of hours of city, county and school district meetings and analyzed and dissected policy at all levels of government while a news director and reporter. I have found that, while it may be easy to talk about one or two top priorities, the reality is the needs of a city like La Crosse are vast and complex and multiple issues will require action on an ongoing basis.
Within that context it is important to remember that many of our neighbors still face challenges as a result of the pandemic and addressing those challenges to the extent possible will be essential on day one. Many in this city face the reality of eviction due to the pandemic. I will ensure that help is available in the form of rental assistance and other emergency measures provided for within the federal stimulus measure just signed into law. We will also focus additional new resources available on addressing homelessness and moving towards a comprehensive and effective housing first solution in our city. This critical issue should be a top priority.
The pandemic highlighted a number of socio-economic divides that exist in our community. Among top priorities will be bridging the technology gap that persists in La Crosse through universal broadband. While our schools were shut down, roughly 15% of our students who live at or below poverty could not access the internet in their homes to simply complete their school assignments or meet effectively with their teachers. Whether it be for students, our elderly on fixed incomes or those in our community who are unsheltered seeking services or looking for employment on the internet; we must bridge this digital divide.
Vicki Markussen: First and foremost, I plan to begin work prior alongside Mayor Kabat immediately to ensure I can learn from him before filling the seat and hit the ground running.
Second, Recovery of Lives and Livelihoods’ is the name of my 100-day plan, explained on my website (www.vickiformayor.us).
1. The first priority is getting city hall fully functioning again. This includes reopening the building safely and trying out what employees created as a one-stop lobby. With nearly half of city council representatives changing, we must get everyone oriented, and a new council president elected. Department heads have not met as a full group since the pandemic began. I would hold a leadership meeting to ensure the city is effectively collaborating to meet department and community needs. I have the experience to effectively lead those team meetings.
2. Situation assessment: We have issues that have come up since this campaign began (water contamination in Campbell, floodplain insurance increases) that need the deeper information Mayor Kabat must communicate before leaving office. Meanwhile, social distancing and the closure of services have put a mental and financial strain on our people. Using my skills from the 7 Rivers Alliance, these concerns require a breakdown of boundaries to unite our many organizations and surrounding communities so we can work together to create and implement viable solutions.
How can the mayor and the city of La Crosse work with other governments and agencies to drive economic development here?
Vicki Markussen: Our county needs an economic plan that should be developed with the Comprehensive Plans that budgeted for and being created by both the county and city. Tying these plans in with the newly created Downtown Master Plan is crucial. Through my relationships with the Chamber and the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, we’d ensure there is an economic development component that identifies the assets of our community and identified types of businesses we can attract and grow, creating local jobs — it may include leveraging our technology infrastructure that exists here, spinoffs of our freshwater studies capabilities at UW-L, fostering the business-ownership spirit, or suppliers wanting to be closer to industries such as our metal manufacturers.
The comprehensive plans must engage our residents and the business community. Gathering feedback is crucial. I have the experience. I developed business expansion visits while with the 7 Rivers Alliance in which both myself and all participating organizations spoke to business leaders on what they need to thrive and grow higher-wage jobs. These conversations impact us all. For example, a southside business that delivers products had a consultant recommend they move to an outlying community because traveling through La Crosse was not economical. Thankfully, they stayed.
The plan addresses other key areas. We also must work with experts in housing to ensure we are building a variety of housing that will keep people living in La Crosse throughout their lifetime. Any successful plan also should include a “quality of life” component because without a great place to live and ways to tell the story, we can’t fill the jobs we’re creating.
Mitch Reynolds: The biggest economic development challenge we face is a workforce shortage. Our city and our region are in an ongoing competition to attract a skilled, educated and talented workforce. The job of the mayor is to ensure our city is welcoming and attractive to that workforce. And that means serving people and making our city better for the people who live here. That also means every discussion with other governments and partner agencies needs to have a sharp focus on improving lives. As the progressive candidate in this race, that is my sole intention.
When we improve the quality and affordability of our housing, we improve our neighborhoods and improve lives. When we solve floodplain challenges, we improve our neighborhoods and improve lives. When we empower diverse voices and address issues of social, racial, economic and environmental justice, we improve our neighborhoods and improve lives. When we accomplish all of that and add those accomplishments to our natural beauty, recreational opportunities and status as an educational and medical center hub, then we will achieve sustainable economic growth.
Every development agreement, incentive initiative or planning discussion needs to focus on community benefit first. Incentives for industry, special accommodations for commercial spaces, and sweetheart deals for developers only diminish our greatest assets for economic development: Our neighborhoods and our people. Groups like Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Our Wisconsin Revolution and Livable Neighborhoods support me because I stand for the rights of people first.
You’re both former broadcast journalists: How do you differ from your opponent in policy and priorities?
Mitch Reynolds: I served 16 years as a news director and award-winning reporter, covering local, regional, state and national politics. My opponent spent a few years on television two decades ago and then went to work as a lobbyist for the local builders’ association and the Chamber of Commerce. Those backgrounds are far from similar. I asked tough questions, listened to nuanced answers, analyzed policy and provided information in easily consumable form to readers and listeners throughout our region and then moved on to a leadership role at a sustainable design and manufacturing company and earned an MBA in the process.
Those who have endorsed my campaign recognize and value my focus on achieving social, racial, economic and environmental justice for all people in our community through fighting housing discrimination, creating sustainable energy solutions and improving voter access, among other ways. My opponent has supported Scott Walker’s Foxconn plan. She supported a build-first option for a north-south highway through our neighborhoods so that commuters could come to La Crosse for work and leave as quickly and easily as possible. She also opposed the Obama overtime expansion.
I prize the endorsements I have received from progressive groups. My opponent has openly devalued the importance of individuals organizing with a collective voice to have a say in our democracy while collecting maximum donations from developers and business interests. She has criticized endorsing organizations as “outside voices” when, in fact, they are representing the individuals who live in our community. I value this engagement and support. My priority is people — all people. My policy focus reflects that.
Vicki Markussen: Experience. I was a broadcast journalist for four years. From there I became CEO of the Builders Association, 7 Rivers Alliance (breaking down borders to grow the 13-county region), the Chamber of Commerce, and, throughout, have volunteered on several community boards. One practice remains important across all of them — uniting people, listening to needs, rallying them around a solution, and implementing the solutions in a timely manner.
As our budget becomes tighter, our city must use more public-private partnerships to fund the projects we love in our community. My relationships with nonprofits, companies, and individuals can help navigate funding projects that lighten the load on property tax payers. The city can then focus its dollars as a lead entity providing essential services (road, water, sewer), can look at partnering (provide resources, perhaps time) to projects that are shared in our community, and simply be a supporter of others (gathering the right people to move areas forward).
My opponent has promised during debates and Facebook posts free bussing, hiring a sustainability director, a diversity director, reinstating the Library, creating free wi-fi across the city, and developing housing for the homeless. I haven’t heard him outline the plan for how he would pay for these services or what cuts would be made in other areas. That is concerning.
I am an innovator. I have the experience listening to department heads, all city hall employees, and council members to focus on continuously improving service to those we serve.
I know many of the individuals in our surrounding communities and look forward to repairing relationships. We must find win-wins in the upcoming discussions of boundary agreements, water, sewer, fire, and the Campbell PFAS solution.
Residents impacted by PFAs on French Island have expressed distrust with the city as they work to get clean water because of decades of attempts by La Crosse to annex the town. Is there legislation you would consider or are looking at introducing that would keep annexation off the table while the city and town work to remediate?
Vicki Markussen: Annexation can’t be the first topic of our conversation. We must address the immediate needs of providing safe drinking water. Our friends, family, school-mates, and neighbors living on French Island are living with knowledge or fear that their wells may be contaminated. No one should have to worry about their drinking water. The long-term effects on our land and health are unacceptable.
Trust is important. It’s not built by jumping straight into the most controversial topic. I would like to see us work together on a path to resolve the clean water issue. We have to be able to get in a room and talk about a joint path forward. Keeping the relationship with Campbell amicable will be key, this includes keeping annexation off the table. I have experience working across borders for the greater good as part of my work at the 7 Rivers Alliance. We will learn as this plan moves forward. It will need to be adapted. Meeting with the city, town and people impacted to adapt this plan for as long as necessary must continue.
We can’t fix the actions of the past, but we can unite to get a more effective, shared solution, moving forward, together. We must unite to ensure we have a louder voice at the state and federal level to find solutions as quickly as possible.
Mitch Reynolds: It would be highly improper while working to assist our neighbors in the town of Campbell to place aggressive demands upon them. While we work to understand the extent of the PFAs contamination, I would not see reason to move forward with any discussion of annexation not directly initiated by the citizens and leadership of the town of Campbell.
We’re facing a serious environmental matter. That is true for those in the city of La Crosse who reside on French Island and our neighbors in the town of Campbell and everyone downstream. We should all understand that the health of our environment is of extreme importance for our lives and the lives of many creatures who reside in and migrate through our waters.
Whether we’re discussing small parks for children, bluff recreational trails, or the vastness of the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge, it is important to remember that those are our lands, maintained and managed by our government on our behalf. For them to be managed properly, we need to use our voices collectively to guide those in office to make correct choices. I am proud to have the support of Wisconsin Conservation Voters which shares this vision.
We need our leadership to be willing to listen and to understand the issues we face today and tomorrow and for generations into the future. We are truly in this together. There are few better times to begin positively shaping our shared future than right now.