Tribune Q&A: Write-in vs. Democratic nominee for La Crosse County Clerk of Courts

Kelly Goyette

Goyette

 Steve Rundio

The incumbent La Crosse County Clerk of Courts is seeking to keep her position through a write-in campaign on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Kelly Goyette was appointed to the job in August 2021 but was defeated in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary by Tammy Pedretti.

Goyette has launched a write-in campaign and won the endorsement of her predecessor, Pam Radtke.

Pedretti's will be the only name on the Nov. 8 ballot. No Republican sought the post. Pedretti has worked as a judicial assistant in the La Crosse County courts for the past 24 years.

The winner of the general election will serve a four-year term.

Both candidates were emailed surveys by the La Crosse Tribune and were given a week to reply. Pedretti didn't respond. Goyette's responses are below:

KELLY GOYETTE

Age: 41

Political party: Democrat

Experience/background: I was born and raised in La Crosse County, growing up on French Island. I graduated from Logan High School in 1999. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning a bachelor of science degree in political science and public relations in 2003.

I started working for the Clerk of Courts in 2016, and I gained experience working with the public in all areas of law, specifically in the areas of civil law, small claims and criminal. I have been serving as the Clerk of Courts since August 2021, which I was appointed to by all five circuit court judges with the support of the former Clerk of Courts.

Describe your organizational and leadership skills: I have, over time, gained experience in leadership through my involvement with community organizations like Jaycees, Rotary and teaching at a local gym. I have always been a firm believer in giving back to the community I live in and have been able to do so throughout my life.

I am also a firm believer in learning the task at hand so I can better help staff. I choose to lead by example and have tried to focus on learning all areas of the office to ensure I can assist where needed. I have also worked hard to encourage collaboration with other departments to ensure that there is open communication and no delays in service.

What do you want voters to know about the office? There are a lot of moving pieces to our office, and a large knowledge base is needed to run the office. Some of the tasks I am completing may include, but are not limited to, working in court, assisting members of the public at the counter, taking escalated phone calls, financial questions, assisting judges, working with other departments closely to solve an issue, entering warrants, ordering supplies, assisting with juries and ensuring the process runs smoothly, questions from staff and so many more daily tasks. Having a well-rounded understanding of the office is essential to ensuring success in this position. Things move very quickly, and you must be able to solve the issue promptly to ensure there are no delays and you can move on to the next task, question or issue.

How do you feel about running for an office with a partisan label? I do not believe this position should be partisan. After having completed this role for over a year, there has never been a time where I have had to consider my political party to ensure I am answering the question correctly or the work that needs to be done. I firmly believe that this position should be hired and not elected to ensure the right person is in the position, can do the job at hand and has the knowledge needed to run the office.

In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot. Polls have shown the governor's race between Evers and Republican Tim Michels to be about even, while Johnson has an apparent lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Senate race. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk's office. The court also said that only the voter can return the absentee ballot. A federal court later clarified that federal law allows people with disabilities to receive assistance returning their ballots. A judge sided with Republicans in another lawsuit ruling that election clerks are not permitted to fill in missing witness address information. In order to be counted, each absentee ballot must include the signature and address of a witness. The elections commission had issued guidance in 2016 saying clerks could fill in that information. But the judge ruled that because state law does not allow for that to be done, the guidance was illegal. There are two pending lawsuits over how much of the witness's address must be present in order for the clerk to accept the ballot. The elections commission has said an address is the street number, street name and municipality. But one lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, seeks a ruling on what constitutes a missing address, arguing that clerks should accept anything short of a completely blank address. The legal fight has led to confusion among some clerks about what ballots they can accept or reject for missing information. A judge in that lawsuit planned to announce her ruling Wednesday, after she previously voiced concerns about creating confusion after voting has begun. Nearly 259,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That equates to a return rate of 56% as of 14 days before the election. At this point in 2020, 69% of requested absentee ballots had been returned, but that was also during the first year of the pandemic when the use of absentee balloting surged to previously unseen levels.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

