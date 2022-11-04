Tribune Q&A: Write-in vs. Democratic nominee for La Crosse County Clerk of Courts

The incumbent La Crosse County Clerk of Courts is seeking to keep her position through a write-in campaign on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Kelly Goyette was appointed to the job in August 2021 but was defeated in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary by Tammy Pedretti.

Goyette has launched a write-in campaign and won the endorsement of her predecessor, Pam Radtke.

Pedretti's will be the only name on the Nov. 8 ballot. No Republican sought the post. Pedretti has worked as a judicial assistant in the La Crosse County courts for the past 24 years.

The winner of the general election will serve a four-year term.

Both candidates were emailed surveys by the La Crosse Tribune and were given a week to reply. Pedretti didn't respond. Goyette's responses are below:

KELLY GOYETTE

Age: 41

Political party: Democrat

Experience/background: I was born and raised in La Crosse County, growing up on French Island. I graduated from Logan High School in 1999. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning a bachelor of science degree in political science and public relations in 2003.

I started working for the Clerk of Courts in 2016, and I gained experience working with the public in all areas of law, specifically in the areas of civil law, small claims and criminal. I have been serving as the Clerk of Courts since August 2021, which I was appointed to by all five circuit court judges with the support of the former Clerk of Courts.

Describe your organizational and leadership skills: I have, over time, gained experience in leadership through my involvement with community organizations like Jaycees, Rotary and teaching at a local gym. I have always been a firm believer in giving back to the community I live in and have been able to do so throughout my life.

I am also a firm believer in learning the task at hand so I can better help staff. I choose to lead by example and have tried to focus on learning all areas of the office to ensure I can assist where needed. I have also worked hard to encourage collaboration with other departments to ensure that there is open communication and no delays in service.

What do you want voters to know about the office? There are a lot of moving pieces to our office, and a large knowledge base is needed to run the office. Some of the tasks I am completing may include, but are not limited to, working in court, assisting members of the public at the counter, taking escalated phone calls, financial questions, assisting judges, working with other departments closely to solve an issue, entering warrants, ordering supplies, assisting with juries and ensuring the process runs smoothly, questions from staff and so many more daily tasks. Having a well-rounded understanding of the office is essential to ensuring success in this position. Things move very quickly, and you must be able to solve the issue promptly to ensure there are no delays and you can move on to the next task, question or issue.

How do you feel about running for an office with a partisan label? I do not believe this position should be partisan. After having completed this role for over a year, there has never been a time where I have had to consider my political party to ensure I am answering the question correctly or the work that needs to be done. I firmly believe that this position should be hired and not elected to ensure the right person is in the position, can do the job at hand and has the knowledge needed to run the office.