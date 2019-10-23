Children from La Crescent area churches will sponsor "Trick or Treat for Food" beginning at 5:30 p.m. October 31.
Trick-or-treaters will be wearing La Crescent Food Share name tags, and all donations will go to the local food shelf. The most needed items are canned goods such as fruits, meats and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, pasta, rice, and personal items such as toilet paper, bars of soap, toothpaste and shampoo.
For more information, or to sign up to drive or volunteer, visit the Prince of Peace, Crucifixion or United Methodist churches, or call 507-895-4440.
