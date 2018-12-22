The term “punked” hadn’t even become part of the American lexicon when Doug and Barb Moskonas of Cataract, Wis., punked their two children with a craftily contrived Christmas prank.
Oh, Doug acknowledged the other day that he felt a bit guilty at the time because his trickery left Teddy and Nici looking like the “saddest two people in the universe.”
But, he said, the trickery has provided a mountain of mirthful memories for a nearly a half-century.
“Every time we get together, they bring it up all the time,” said Moskonas, the oldest of seven children who grew up in Tomah.
Since this is confession time, it’s appropriate that Doug convict himself with his own words to give them maximum credence. He wrote the following to the Tribune’s Christmas Memories appeal:
“’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse” — except for our two young children, that is.
“Teddy, 6, and his 4-year-old sister, Nici, were absolutely wired for action that Christmas Eve in 1974. They were just beside themselves, they were so excited for Santa to come. The Christmas tree was decorated, and the milk and cookies set out and ready for Santa's arrival.
“Getting the kids to bed and asleep was not an easy task that evening. Even then, my wife, Barb, and I could hear the kids get up every couple of hours and sneak into the living room to see if Santa had arrived yet.
“‘Whisper, whisper, whisper, he hasn’t come yet, we have to go back to bed.’
“Eventually, dawn arrived and Barb and I went into the living room — only to find both kids snuggled on the couch, hugging each other and staring forlornly at the Christmas tree, which didn’t have a single present under it. The cookies and milk hadn't been touched, either.
“To say that they were very sad would be a huge understatement.
“‘What happened?’ we asked.
“‘We don't know,” they said with sad voices. ‘We guess some other little boys and girls needed presents more that we do.’
“(Barb and I have never been more proud of our children than in that moment.)
“After commiserating with the kids for a few minutes, l told everyone that I was going down to the basement to get something. Halfway down the steps, I l bellered, ‘Holy Moly, look at this!’
“Needless to say, both kids came roaring down the steps to discover that Santa had left all of the presents under another whole new Christmas tree! Wah-hoo! What a joyous surprise!
“And would you believe that Santa, in his infinite wisdom, left me a video camera so we could capture this wondrous event on film. Go figure!”
Teddy, who is 51 and a command sergeant major in the Army National Guard, and 49-year-old Nici, a social worker who works with the elderly in Texas, “are good kids — good young adults,” Doug said.
Asked whether he fears retribution, he laughed and said, “I don’t think they’re that cruel.”
Following are other recollections submitted to Christmas Memories:
___
What if Santa doesn’t find us?
One of our family Christmas traditions was to travel back to Cassville on Christmas Eve and spend that evening and the next day with our families. One Christmas in the ’80s, Ellen, who was a medical laboratory scientist at Gundersen Lutheran, had to work the third shift.
Because we had to change up our routine, our sons, Ben and Mark, who were 5 and 7 at the time, were fretting that Santa wouldn’t show up with presents because we were not going to be at Grandma’s Christmas morning.
On the way home, we heard a conversation from the back seat that went something like this:
“I don’t know. I’m worried,” Ben said.
Mark replied, “Well, I know one thing: If there are presents by our tree tonight, we know Santa is real.”
Full disclosure: We were in cahoots with Santa and Mrs. Claus. We had been stashing presents in Dick and Judy Swantz’s barn across the coulee from us. Our dear friends enjoyed conspiring with us and agreed to set up the surprise and put out the kids’ presents, including two new bikes, under our tree that afternoon. We heated with wood at that time, and they even built a fire in our Riteway wood furnace.
When we got home, the boys could barely touch ground as they raced to the house. They were jumping up and down, while Ellen unlocked the door. I can’t remember exactly what they said when they saw the tree was lit and there were two colorful bikes and presents all over.
El and I looked at each other with sly smiles. The boys are 37 and 39 today, and I still think they believe. I know we do. For many years, Santa and Mrs. Claus lived across the road from us and are still our good friends.
Ben now is a professional photographer and musician in Colorado, while Mark farms in California. Ellen and I are retired and have lived on our farm near Stoddard for 41 years. We will celebrate our 45th anniversary this Dec. 29.
(Ellen had a mild heart attack in February 2017 and then had a major stroke and emergency surgery in October of 2017. She is our miracle.)
Greg and Ellen Koelker of rural Stoddard
___
Homesick Army private ponders miracle
It was Christmas Eve 1966, and I was an 18-year-old Army private, away from home for the first time and, surprisingly, assigned to the Pentagon.
I was plucked out of Intelligence School and assigned to the Army's top communications office. It was said that even the lowly enlisted man saw more Top Secret material in one shift than the average career officer saw in a lifetime.
Messages came via a bank of newsroom-style clattering teletype machines 24 hour a day. We were especially busy at night, when it was daytime in Vietnam. I was on the hectic 4-to-midnight shift.
Homesick, missing my parents, missing my small-town Christmas Eve service, I "worked the traffic." Most of my friends had gone off to college. It would have been nice to see them home for the holidays. I did ponder, thankfully, that I was in this enormous building and not in Vietnam.
As we worked closer to midnight, I became aware that something had changed. Everything was calm. The now-quiet teletypes spat out only short messages of Christmas greetings from some general on one side of the world to one in another hemisphere. Old friends, remembering.
I realized our communications center was tapped into the world, with a unique bird’s-eye view. And, on this Christmas Eve, I saw the world pause to acknowledge an event almost 2,000 years old.
— Jack Socha of Spring Grove, Minn.
___
Running barefoot in snow is family tradition
Christmas Memories, as told by Dick Kinder, to his son, Darren, who edited the recollections:
- In 1944, my dad, Paul, was only 19 and already stationed somewhere in Europe. This was his first Christmas away from my mother and I. Dad was a PFC but claimed that he was a forward line technician.
He and other soldiers were somewhere in Europe on Christmas Eve 1944. They came upon a lone house in the countryside and dared to knock on the door, where they discovered a family of small children. Dad and the guys that he was serving with gave the family some “e-rations” and candy with this particular family who welcomed them inside for holiday cheer.
- In the 1950s, Dad used deer feet and made Santa’s reindeer prints in the snow around the house as a ruse to ensure that all six of us were being good before receiving our Christmas presents.
- My dad worked for his dad in the plumbing and heating business in Viola, Wis. In the early 1950s an older lady called us on Christmas and reported the she had no heat. My dad took the company truck along with my brother and I in what was a nasty snowstorm.
Once repairs were made, we set out for home again — only to end up in a ditch. We had to walk back to the lady’s farmhouse, where we were stranded for two days and two nights before getting our truck back on the road. During our time at the farmhouse, our host introduced us to making homemade candles.
- The tradition of running barefoot in the snow started in the 1950s with my Dad leading his six children a short distance just to have fun. Today, I am happy to report that this tradition is now in its fourth generation. Sure, it’s crazy and outlandish, but we’ve been doing this for almost 70 years. Dad always led the pack. Sadly, in 1991, Dad suffered a stroke that affected his vision and gait. But he demanded that he put his feet in a cake pan full of snow.
Dad, thanks for the Christmas memories from your wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
___
Above and beyond to make Christmas special
My parents put a lot of time and effort into making Christmas special for our family. Mother provided us with many kinds of Norwegian goodies. Dad took us kids to Cody’s nursery to pick out the perfect tree. Mrs. Cody always had a treat for us kids after we had found just the right tree.
Because my brother, who taught high school in Houston, Minn., didn’t own a car, he hitchhiked home — determined to be with family. One year he gave me a Parker pen and pencil set, which was very special to me, and it sparked my interest in writing poetry and stories.
My dad displayed a detailed homemade Nativity scene including music for our front yard, and many people enjoyed it.
Despite the cold weather, we enjoyed caroling with our church group called Luther League. Sometimes we were invited in to warm up and have a treat, but usually we returned to the church for treats.
Celebrating my youngest brother’s birthday, which was Dec. 24, was considered an honor to share Jesus’ birthday when he was older. At a young age, he would have preferred the two events to be spread out instead of getting presents all at once.
Julbukking could be scary at times because of the masks and costumes the singers wore. We didn’t do julebukking, but always invited the group into our home for a special treat of candy, a drink or baked goods. Revealing their faces, we found there was no reason to be afraid, since all the singers were friends and neighbors. These are just a few of the things we did as a family each year, and I treasure these memories.
— Becky Stakston of Westby
___
Wagon proved to be great, practical gift
I remember how excited my sister and brothers and I would get at Christmas time when I was a young boy, about 9 and 10 years old. We looked forward to the decorations, the tree and the arrival of gifts from Santa.
Each year the gifts were very nice, and we received a very expensive wagon one year. It had large wheels in back and was very sturdy and easy to pull.
At the time, our family lived in the small town of
Sherry, Wis. My father and uncles owned a cheese factory. We lived in a comfortable home but, unfortunately, we did not have a well.
This is why the new wagon was a significant Christmas gift: We had no water immediately available for bathing, and we had to use outdoor bathroom facilities. Each day, we had to put two empty milk cans on the wagon and pull it about a quarter-mile to the cheese factory.
At the factory, we would load two full cans of water — one hot and one cold — and pull the wagon back with the water for use at our home. We always felt that the wagon was an exceptional gift, and it will always be remembered as the gift that made our daily task more manageable.
— Alan Bassuener of La Crosse
___
Worst and best Christmas
My worst and best Christmas occurred beginning Dec. 16 when my maternal grandma died in her sleep at the age of about 60. My parents had a phone call at 4 a.m. from my Grandpa, who just said, “She’s gone.”
My parents immediately started us packing for the car trip from Franklin to La Crosse. I was 6 years old. My three younger sisters and I rode in our VW van with the center seats out and mattress in.
What I remember about the Christmas tree: My grandma was always insistent that the tinsel be adorned a strand at a time. The ornaments were all blown glass.
Under the tree Christmas morning I found the baby doll I had longed for from the J.C. Penney catalogue. And a white rabbit hair cat. (Our dog Snoopy later found its tail to be a tasty chew toy).
— Kimberly Tryggestad of La Crosse
___
Microscope opened new window on world
I'd guess it was Christmas 1959 or ’60. Born in ’50, I'd received a "big" gift from Santa each Christmas, plus socks and underwear, like my younger siblings. I liked sports gear, but this Christmas was a bit different, in a sneaky good way.
Mom had always taken the photos in our family and didn't let me take one for her until I was 28. But in 1959 or ’60, I believe before I wore eyeglasses, she and Dad made sure I received a microscope. Because I was myopic (near-sighted), I could see the specimens clearly; they were close-up.
I could also read books without glasses. They too were close-up, sparking interest in faraway places and peoples via readings, illustrations and imagination. And viewing life through my microscope nurtured a good sense of nature's architecture, via mobile compositions.
I've lived in many places, including London and Seoul as a journalist, and I take many photos when I travel, too. They're often well-composed, even when subjects speed past.
Soon I got my first eyeglasses, which opened up even newer vistas for me. But it was that sneaky sly microscope that suggested how to see the world better.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for your vision. That gift probably wasn't really costly, but it's the thoughtfulness and imagination involved that matter. My gifts to my son have opened doors for him too, and he's a top electrical engineer now.
— David Joseph Marcou of La Crosse
___
Find ways to love, care for each other
It was December 1986. Like every Christmas season, I looked forward to all the beauty of celebrating my favorite holiday. The gifts were under the tree, the food was purchased, the family plans made. Then suddenly, on Dec. 23, there was devastating news that my brother had been killed in a tractor accident.
The news brought me to my knees in grief and disbelief. He and I grew up like twins, only 13 months apart in age. He was only 35, with a young wife and two little boys, 3 and 5. He farmed in Galesville and had big dreams for his sweet family.
With the small-town funeral home filled to capacity, family friends and neighbors extended far into the streets in a long line, in the cold of winter, to shoulder this loss with us. People who came from distant miles, who had altered their own holiday plans to be with us.
Did they suddenly feel the sense of the frailty of life? Did they think, “What if this was my brother, my husband, my children’s father, my son?” Maybe all of that, but I believe even more it was the great gift of empathy, compassion and love! The sacrificial love of Christmas.
Over the years since, many have shared the difficulty of losing a loved one and facing Christmas. I found myself, then, standing in the Light and the healing powers of Christmas. If not for the coming of the Christ Child, there would have been no “Old Rugged Cross,” no hope of eternal life wrapped in the love of The Father and The Son and the promise of seeing our loved ones again.
Thirty-two years ago, between the loss and grief, I was given the gift of how precious life is. God means it to be that way. May it change how we live, and may we find a way to forgive, and love and care for each other while we yet have the chance.
— Donna Gallup of Onalaska
___
Thanks for third memorable Christmas
Last Christmas, I shared my memories of the worse Christmas (losing my dad) and my best Christmas (marrying my husband, Bob). This Christmas, I want to thank Mike Tighe for a memory I won't forget.
Last Christmas Eve would have been Bob and my 35th wedding anniversary, but Bob didn't live to see it. Well, Christmas Eve, I couldn't sleep, and at 3:30 a.m., I got the Tribune off my front steps. When I opened the newspaper I got the shock of my life to find my Christmas story and wedding picture on the front page of the paper.
I learned later Mike had asked the editor to run the story there and even today, the editor and Mike have no idea just how special you made my thirty-fifth anniversary. I have no words to tell you how much it meant to me. Mike, I'll never be able to thank you enough for making a third memory in my life at Christmas. Merry Christmas and thank you!
— Carol Wateski of La Crosse
