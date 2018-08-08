Trinity Lutheran Church and the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative headquartered in the church will host the annual block party/picnic to promote neighborhood cohesiveness and interaction, as well as healthy family lifestyles, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church at 1010 Sill St. in La Crosse.
The event, which often draws as many as 600 people, will feature live music, including Moon Chicken, and food from North Side businesses including Kwik Trip, Pogreba, Festival Foods and the Sweet Shop.
Activities will include inflatables, games, resource information about area services and the opportunity to get to know neighbors. Free shoes will be given to children in need.
The Northside Business Association and other Northside Downtown businesses are partnering with the organizers.
