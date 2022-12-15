Trio of Iverson Freking Award winners announced

Three inspiring individuals were honored Thursday with Iverson Freking Awards, the honors a 36-year tradition.

Since its inception, 82 Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Awards have been bestowed on those who have committed to bettering the community and promoting unity among places of worship. Founded by the Bethany St. Joseph Corporation, the award is named in honor of the late Carl Iverson, a Lutheran, and the late Bishop Frederick Freking, a Catholic, who helped form the entity.

A committee of community members reviewed nomination submissions to select the honorees, with Marc and Sue Schultz and Father Conrad Targonski announced at a ceremony at the Bethany St. Joseph senior living center.

Board of directors president Brad Quarberg and executive director Craig Ubbelohde introduced the awardees, each with an extensive list of volunteer experiences and community endeavors.

"Faith in action and church and community" come to mind in regards to the trio, Ubbelohde says. "They have positively impacted countless people in our region and beyond."

The Schultz's collaborate to serve the greater La Crosse area, saying, "We see a need, believe in the need, and then help to resolve the need. We have to set an example and help those with hunger issues."

Access to food for those in need, and preservation of the environment, are priorities for the couple, who encourage individuals to invite friends or family along on their volunteer endeavors. It was that exposure at a young age that led their own children to continue their contributions to causes near to them as adults.

Marc leads in environmental efforts, a member of the Brice Prairie Conservation Association Board, La Crosse County Conservation Alliance and the Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District. He is also on the Town of Onalaska Board and Town Supervisor.

Sue is instrumental in their work to fight hunger, a founding member of both the Hunger Task Force and Kane St. Community Garden. She is also on the YMCA board of directors, involved in Red Cross Disaster Services and more. Both are active in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen.

Fr. Targonski, a veteran who "ministered and trained worldwide" and an ordained Catholic Priest with the Order of Friars Minor, is a chaplain for Viterbo University. He led multiple pilgrimages for veterans and Gold Star mothers to walk the Comino de Santiago trail through Europe, and is passionate about offering aid to veterans and their families. In addition, he works with the homeless community.

Rendering assistance to populations that have experienced great hardship and adversities can be challenging, Sue and Fr. Targonski say, but it is necessary to put in the effort.

"Mercy is the willingness to enter into another person's chaos," Fr. Targonski says. "You have to walk along with them."

Another hurdle is the dissonance between various groups across the country, whether due to politics, beliefs or personal experiences. Marc stresses the importance of digging deeper.

"We have too much division," Marc says. "It seems to be on the surface. We need to get under the surface -- we have a lot more in common than we think."

The Iverson Freking Awards Banquet will be held at noon Jan. 25 at the Radisson Center in La Crosse. The banquet is open to the public. Reservations are required by Jan. 17 by calling 608-788-5700.

