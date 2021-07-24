Triple homicide victims all males in their late 20s, Sheriff's Office says

The victims of a triple homicide have been identified as males in their late 20s, with all believed to have ties to the La Crosse area.

The bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday a the entrance of Milestone Materials, Romskog Quarry, N6290 County Trunk M. Employees arriving at work made the discovery and made the emergency call.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol, La Crosse County District Attorney’s office and La Crosse County medical examiner were all on the scene yesterday.

Any relationship between the victims, two of whom were identified as Asian and one as white, is unknown at this time, and no suspects are in custody. The bodies were scheduled to undergo autopsies in Rochester Saturday, and names will not be released until positive identification is made and family is notified.

Sheriff Jeff Wolf Friday stated "We believe at this time it was a targeted act. We do not know the reason. There were no vehicles left at the scene. It’s a very fluid case at the present time, it’s a very complicated crime scene."