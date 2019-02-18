On Feb. 24, Boy Scout Troop 168 will present the Eagle Scout Award to two scouts: Jared Deyo and Will Hansen. Based at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska, the troop is led by Scoutmaster Karl Kramer and Troop Committee Chair Mark Hansen and has now produced 43 Eagle Scouts since its inception in 1993.
Only 5 percent of Scouts obtain an Eagle Scout ranking. In addition to earning at least 21 merit badges, each Scout is required to serve in a troop leadership position, as well as to plan, develop and lead a community service project. Here are some details about the new Eagle Scouts:
- Jared Deyo is a senior at Onalaska High School. For his project, Deyo constructed wooden cubbies for children at St. Patrick’s Elementary School. He will graduate from Onalaska in May and plans to attend UW-La Crosse next year.
- Will Hansen is a freshman at Aquinas High School. For his project, Hansen constructed a gaga ball pit at Cathedral Elementary in La Crosse; gaga ball is a game that is similar to dodgeball that is played in an enclosure by bouncing a ball off opponents’ legs. He also taught the game to students. He plans to remain active in his troop and is looking forward to a troop canoe trip to the Boundary Waters this summer.
