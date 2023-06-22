TOMAH — Larry and Lisa Peterson of Baldwin are married, and they both compete in the modified four-wheel drive truck division on the National Tractor Pull Association circuit. They drive separate trucks and almost always compete against each other.

Any trash talk after they exit their trucks?

"A little," Lisa said.

But not a lot. Larry says they're "95% teammates" when they hit the pulling surface. They brought their trucks and unique combination of teamwork and competition to Tomah Recreation Park, where the 48th annual Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull runs through Saturday.

"Mostly, we do what we can to help each other out," Lisa said.

The couple has nearly six decades of combined truck pull experience. Larry has been pulling since 1982, when he entered a pull in Woodville "and got hooked on it."

Lisa started pulling in 2008.

"She was telling me what I was doing wrong — that's why she started driving her own truck," Larry said.

Lisa's entrance into pulling made both drivers more effective, Larry said.

"It helps," he said. "Now, you've got two drivers to see what you did wrong."

Truck pulling comes naturally for the couple. In 1987, Larry founded Profab Machine Inc. and built a business that caters to four-wheel drive pulling trucks. Many of the NTPA competitors build their machines with products that are manufactured at the Profab plant in Baldwin.

The expertise and husband-and-wife teamwork has paid off. They have finished one-two at several pulls, including the 2013 pull in Tomah.

Lisa said pulling trucks is significantly different than pulling tractors.

"Tractors use the rear wheels; ours are all four wheels on the ground," Lisa said. "We a have lot more motor noise than a tractor ... no smoke."

Larry said he has competed just once on a tractor.

"It's 100% different — the noise, the view, the feel of it," he said. "You're sitting out there in the open, even with the roll cage."

The couple always looks forward to competing in Tomah, which is a relatively short trip down Interstate 94.

"It's nice to have a two-hour trip," Larry said. "It's the only one that's close. Usually we have to drive through Chicago."

The Tomah pull is gearing up for its 50th anniversary in 2025. The NTPA announced Thursday that its contract with the Monroe County Agricultural Society to hold the pull in Tomah has been extended to 2026.