TruckFest is set to return to Winona this weekend, with the event scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota State College Southeast Transportation Center.

According to a press release, there is no charge for admission, parking is free, and all ages are welcome.

“Every kid I've ever met has been fascinated by big trucks,” said Tom Gierok, who teaches truck driving at the college and was inspired to start TruckFest in 2019 in honor of an area youngster who was obsessed with watching 18-wheel trucks drive by his house.

Those who go to TruckFest will be able to explore and learn about many types of trucks and large vehicles.

There are no fees for drivers to participate in the event. If you'd like to be a part of TruckFest, please contact Tom Gierok at 507-453-2728 or tgierok@southeastmn.edu.