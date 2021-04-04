Trust is the bedrock of business performance (copy)

An excerpt from the new book, “Balancing Act: Teach Coach Mentor Inspire”:
One evening, my wife, Linda, and I were winding down after a long day. We were snuggled up on the couch watching television, and she fell asleep in my arms. During that moment of tenderness, I tuned my mind to the pattern of her breathing and tried to match my rhythm to hers. At first, keeping time was comfortable and felt natural, but after a minute or so, it became much more difficult.
In that moment, I was struck by how incredibly unique we all are. Linda and I share an extraordinary connection, but our hearts beat as one only for brief periods of time. We can see the same thing and interpret what we’re looking at in different ways. We can hear the same song, but our emotional experience with the music will differ. Moments of unforced alignment are rare—even for the most in-tune couple. Full conformance is the exception; individuality is the norm.
As my thoughts continued to drift, I started to ponder individuality in the workplace. I know, you’re saying, “How romantic, Andy!”
Remember, she was asleep . . .
Anyway, I thought to myself: If it’s difficult for me to maintain a breathing rhythm with my soul mate, the level of difficulty maintaining alignment in a team environment must rise exponentially. It’s no wonder that individuals suffocate under the weight of leaders who demand or require high degrees of conformance. As discussed previously, people are less likely to leave a company—most leave their boss.
Thus far, I’ve shared some thoughts on effective communication, on striving for balance, on bringing the whole self to work, and on the value of education and lifelong learning. All of these ingredients are necessary for creating organizational clarity, ensuring that roles are well-defined, and seeing that individuals feel empowered to share their unique perspectives. These in-gredients foster healthy and productive teams that minimize internal conflict and maximize the organization’s ability to perform at its highest potential. Without trust and alignment across the organization, however, all of these worthy efforts could ultimately fail to produce results.
I often hear individuals yearning for a time when their company was small. They openly complain about how complicated things
have become and are nostalgic for the days when only a handful of people were working in concert. In those days of yore, communication was seamless, everybody knew what everyone else was supposed to be doing, and team members demonstrated grit, bravery, and a true commitment to getting things done, not for themselves but for the betterment of the organization. I’m being purposefully semi-sarcastic because the reality of the “days of yore” seldom meets with our cloudy, romantic memories of the past.
Unfortunately, most organizations that are successful in those early phases eventually reach a tipping point in organizational growth. As the company grows, battle lines are drawn between departments, and
infighting inevitably follows. With additional hands on deck, employees feel like responsibilities that once fell solely to them are being “taken away” and delegated to others. Their base instincts lead them to believe they’re under threat. Some develop a protectionist mindset, resist change, and struggle to draw a straight line between their individual contributions and the success of the organization as a whole.
In a small organization with just a few highly engaged colleagues, it can be easier to establish trust because you’re in the trenches with them day in, day out. You’re more likely to know what makes your work partners tick, how to get the best from them, and what their motivational triggers are. In such an environment, it can be more natural to bring your whole self to work, have challenging but necessary conversations, align around common goals, and trust that those around you have the best of intentions.
In the early 1990s, our small business—the Schweser Study Program for the CFA Exams—was successful in its early stages of growth because we trusted one another implicitly. From that trust came a natural ability to communicate, develop an effective division of labor, and work as a team. Trust was the initial condition, and we held each other accountable for our commitments. This last point is key: we must always balance trust with awareness and accountability.
After Kaplan acquired Schweser in late 1999, the organization I managed grew. It became clear that my technical expertise and limited behavioral knowledge could only take us so far. I was left routinely scratching my head, wondering why perfectly logical and well-developed plans would fail. My naïve operating assumption was that everyone trusted each other and was motivated to perform well in their jobs. After all, each team member’s paycheck came from the same place, and that check was reliant on the success of the business; so why would anyone want to see colleagues or teams fail? Had I opened my mind to the importance of organizational health and continuous improvement sooner, just imagine how much better we’d be today. How many of those failed projects would have been successes instead?
To illustrate the point a different way, when we’re driving an automobile down the road, we subconsciously apply an interesting combination of trust and awareness. However, the baseline assumption is that the guy next to you isn’t going to drive you off the road. Oddly, in business, trust is typically not the baseline assumption of team members. Far too often, mistrust is the initial condition.
Leaders can facilitate a culture of trust in a number of ways, even within large organizations. First, there needs to be alignment around the company’s shared objectives and purpose. Second, roles and responsibilities need to be clearly defined from the outset, leaving no room for buck passing or finger pointing down the line. Third, opportunities need to be designated to review a project’s progress toward its stated goal, and benchmarks, acceleration points, and off-ramps must be established that remove bias and ego from decisions re-garding when to invest more or when to cut losses and move on. Fourth, it’s important that we begin placing as much value on being a strong follower and team member as we do on being a strong leader. Fifth, leaders should strive to identify and weed out bias throughout their organizations as much as possible and to foster a more equitable working environment for all. Finally, leaders need to champion transparency and accountability from top to bottom.
Those who get a taste of what it’s like to work in a small but highly effective team—where camaraderie runs high and trust is the initial condition—often yearn for those days long after they’re gone. Growth in most cases is a positive, but we can’t ignore the adverse impact it can have on team dynamics. Taking these steps will go a long way in bringing a startup-like level of trust and alignment back into larger organizations.
This article was adapted from the book, Balancing Act: Teach Coach Mentor Inspire (Kaplan Publishing, a division of Kaplan, Inc.; April 6, 2021), written by Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA.
Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, is President and Global Head of Corporate Learning at Kaplan North America. A thought leader on issues related to workforce reskilling and upskilling, his 30+ year career includes teaching and executive leadership roles in both professional education and higher education institutions. An accomplished musician and leader of the rock band, The Remainders, he is active in numerous fundraising events and committees in the La Crosse community.