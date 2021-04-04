Trust is the bedrock of business performance (copy)

infighting inevitably follows. With additional hands on deck, employees feel like responsibilities that once fell solely to them are being “taken away” and delegated to others. Their base instincts lead them to believe they’re under threat. Some develop a protectionist mindset, resist change, and struggle to draw a straight line between their individual contributions and the success of the organization as a whole.

In a small organization with just a few highly engaged colleagues, it can be easier to establish trust because you’re in the trenches with them day in, day out. You’re more likely to know what makes your work partners tick, how to get the best from them, and what their motivational triggers are. In such an environment, it can be more natural to bring your whole self to work, have challenging but necessary conversations, align around common goals, and trust that those around you have the best of intentions.

In the early 1990s, our small business—the Schweser Study Program for the CFA Exams—was successful in its early stages of growth because we trusted one another implicitly. From that trust came a natural ability to communicate, develop an effective division of labor, and work as a team. Trust was the initial condition, and we held each other accountable for our commitments. This last point is key: we must always balance trust with awareness and accountability.