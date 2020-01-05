You are the owner of this article.
TSA Pre-Check appointments available at La Crosse airport
The La Crosse Regional Airport invites passengers to apply for the TSA Pre-Check during a temporary enrollment center from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 6-10 at the airport, 2850 Airport Drive.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables TSA-identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience.

For Pre-Checked travelers, there will be no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts, as the program serves more than 450 lanes at more than 200 U.S. airports.

The cost to enroll is $85, which covers a five-year membership. To enroll and learn more, visit lseairport.com/content/tsa-screening.

