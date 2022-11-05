Turning the clock ahead can play with your health

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, when when clocks are turned back one hour to local standard time.

“This time shift just one hour can take a toll on your sleep,” says Dr. Mark Norton, pulmonology at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “Similar to the effects of jet lag, changing your clock back and forth for daylight saving time can disturb your system because your internal clock keeps on ticking, regardless of time zone or daylight saving time. This internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is influenced by exposure to sunlight, among other factors.”

This is important because sleep provides the foundation for all your daily habits and decisions.

“Getting enough quality rest each night is essential for optimal health. Regularly sleeping less than seven hours per night is associated with weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and depression. Lack of sleep also can affect your immune system and heart health,” adds Dr. Norton.

Here are some things Dr. Norton offers that might help alleviate the sleep disturbance that may come along with daylight savings time:

Spend time outdoors

o Sunlight affects your body’s circadian rhythm, and spending time outdoors can alleviate feelings of fatigue that often accompany time changes.

Use Light to your advantage.

o The best approach is to expose yourself to lots of light and physical activity, such as exercise, upon awakening. A warm shower might also help overcome the inertia one may experience upon awakening as winter sets in

“It can take the body up to a week or more to adjust. Until then, falling asleep and waking up later can be harder. Try and take advantage of the extra hour of sleep. Start Sunday off with a healthy breakfast. A short nap might also help. By returning back to your normal routines might just help you adjust to the new clock schedule,” offers Dr. Norton.