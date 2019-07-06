hese aren't your toy store hula hoops.
Handmade from PVC tubing or polypropylene, the hoops used by the Twistin Vixens are heavier, wider and the secret to the hoop troupe's success. Well, that and plenty of practice, poise and personality.
Two members of the Minnesota-based quartet, founded in 2010, showed off their lively, hypnotic blend of music, dance and hoop magic Saturday afternoon at Riverfest, inviting fest attendees young and old, novice and experienced, to join in during a lively hoop jam before their performance.
Turning up their top 40 hits playlist and spreading out an assortment of sparkly, brightly colored hoops, Kayla Helm and Amy Henry got their hoops spinning — around the ankles, the chest, the arms and even a lifted leg — and the energy grew as passersby trickled in to give it a try.
"We want to spread the joy of hula hooping to others," said Helm, who co-founded the Twistin Vixens with Colleen Hurley, who learned the art of hoop dance through online videos. The two began teaching a class in St. Cloud, and students Henry and Nikki Demars joined the troupe, which practices choreography and tricks several times a week and performs at about 10 venues annually, appearing four previous years at Riverfest.
"This is something to marry our love of music and dance," Henry says. "It's a lifestyle — an obsession you might say."
Indeed, Helm is known to take her hoop everywhere for a little impromptu twirling and notes, "It's the best dance partner you'll ever have."
Hula hoop lover Josephine Williams, 8, of La Crosse has a knack for swirling three hoops around her waist at once, a talent she shared with the Twistin Vixens before placing a hoop on each of her outstretched arms and giving them a rapid spin. Admiring "Grandma Ev," in town for Riverfest from Illinois, cheered her granddaughter on but declined to relive her childhood hooping days, saying, "Today I'm just going to be Grandma."
Lisa Mobley, however, was game to join her kids, her skill from nearly 40 years ago still evident as she mastered a double hoop, double loop technique, much to the delight of Henry, who called over Helm to watch the "prodigy."
Mobley, whose son Gary, 11, showed promise himself, demonstrating the "walk the dog" move, a trick requiring a quick hand, was the near winner of a hula hooping contest in her youth. Hosted by Quillin's in the 1980s, it was down to Mobley and one other girl, battling it out for a chocolate cream pie prize.
"We kept going and going," Mobley recalls. "Eventually I looked over at my mom and she was like, 'Let's go.'"
While the pie may have eluded her, Mobley's love of the hoop hasn't diminished.
"This is really fun," she enthused.
For more information on the Twistin Vixens, visit https://twistinvixens.com.
