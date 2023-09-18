Onalaska firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in an apartment building early Saturday evening that displaced residents from two units.
Firefighters were called to the apartment building at 1308 Wilson St. after smoke was reported inside and outside the building and units arrived 5 minutes later, according to a press release from the Onalaska Fire Department. Firefighters found the fire hidden in the wall and ceiling of a first floor apartment and reported it had begun to move into the second floor when they extinguished it. Firefighters were at the scene for a little over an hour.
The Holmen Area Fire Department also responded with mutual aid.
"Two units of the structure were involved significantly enough to displace all occupants in those units," the release said. "Emergency Dispatch Center and Red Cross were notified to contact the displaced individuals to provide resources and additional help."
No injuries were reported.