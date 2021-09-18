 Skip to main content
Two arrested after 25 guns, two pounds of meth found in their residence
Two Ontario residents were arrested Thursday after being found in possession of over two dozen guns and more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Wilcox, 34, and Ember Powell, 28, for maintaining a drug trafficking place. Officers had a search warrant for an address on Opportunity Road in Ontario and during their search of the residence found over two pounds of methamphetamine and lesser amounts of suspected heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other narcotics and prescription pills. Investigators also located 25 firearms of different make, model, and caliber, some of which are believed to be stolen.

Wilcox is restricted from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. Additional charges for Wilcox and Powell are possible pending completion of the investigation. 

The investigation was a joint effort between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (WCMEG), and the Richland-Iowa-Grant Task Force. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and Richland Center Police Department also assisted in the investigation. The warrant was served by the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

