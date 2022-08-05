Two arrested after altercation with police in La Crosse

Two individuals were arrested Aug. 4 after an altercation with officers.

Kara Venable, 31, of La Crosse was charged Friday with battery to a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakotah Guilette, 23, was charged with threat to a law enforcement officer; obstructing an officer; resisting an officer; and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, new crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, officers located Venable, who had pending drug charges, at a park and attempted to take her into custody. Venable began screaming and kicking at officers. Guilette came over and attempted to pull Venable away from the officers and push them off her.

Venable and Guilette both resisted arrest. After ultimately being handcuffed Guilette continued to struggle with officers, refused orders, yelled obscenities, attempted to run away and threatened to “headbutt” officers.

Once in the police vehicle, Guilette told officers he wanted to be “seen medically” for rib pain. After arriving at the hospital Guilette told the officer he “was just trying to make my life hell” and didn’t want treatment. Guilette was uncooperative with hospital staff and swore at a doctor, according to the complaint.

During transport to the La Crosse County Jail, Guilette threatened an officer, saying in part, “When I get out of jail, I’m going to (expletive) you up.”

Venable swore at officers and attempted to pull away as she was put in a squad car. A straw used for methamphetamine was located in her backpack.

Venable has 10 additional charges between 2018 to 2021, including theft, forgery and possession of methamphetamine. Judge Gloria Doyle set a $1,000 cash bond.

Guilette has previous charges including obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Doyle set a $500 cash bond.