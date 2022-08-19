 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Two arrested after controlled meth buys

Two men appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court following unrelated incidents involving controlled buys of methamphetamine.

Gary Sebben, 38, of La Crosse was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, second and subsequent offense.

Gary Sebben

Gary Sebben

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 8, 2021 a confidential informant told police they could buy meth from Sebben, having made contact over Facebook messenger. The CI had previously purchased the drug from Sebben multiple times. 

Officers gave the CI $50 of recorded buy money and a audio/video recording device. After going to Sebben's residence, the CI returned with a baggie of meth. The recording confirmed the exchange between Sebben and the CI.

On Aug. 19, 2022, officers observed Sebben near 14th St. and South Ave. Aware Sebben had pending charges related to the Sept. 2021 buy, police placed him under arrest. 

People are also reading…

Jarrod Hoffman

Jarrod Hoffman

Jarrod Hoffman, 46, of La Crosse, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine as a repeater.

Hoffman, who has previous charges including burglary and aggravated battery, was the target of a controlled buy on Aug. 13, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, a CI told police they had previously purchased meth from Hoffman. Officers supplied the CI with $300 of police recorded money and an audio/video recording device. 

The CI met Hoffman at a residence and left with a package of 7.7 grams of meth.

On June 13, 2022, officers spoke to Hoffman while he was in custody on a probation violation. Hoffman agreed to speak to police about the controlled buy from 2021. Hoffman said he was doing "petty ass stuff" and sold "eight balls at the most." He stated he had stopped using drugs other than marijuana after overdosing several weeks prior. 

With the drug investigation still active, Hoffman was not charged at the time. 

On Aug. 18, 2022, officers conducted a traffic stop of Hoffman's car and took him into custody in relation to the controlled buy from 2021. 

Sebben and Hoffman were both given $2,000 signature bonds. 

