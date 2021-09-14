Two arrested on drug charges, child taken into protective custody

Two individuals were arrested Saturday on drug charges after they attempted to flee police in their vehicle, and a child passenger was taken into protective custody.

Devonte Bernard Phillips, 22, of Waseca, Minn., was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver TCH as a party to a crime, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cierra D. Pickett, 23, of Gary, Ind., was charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver TCH as party to a crime and neglecting a child.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 11, officers stopped Pickett for reckless driving on I-90. Pickett ignored commands to roll down the window and turn off the car, instead fleeing in the vehicle, per the report. Officers set up tire deflation devices and were able to stop the vehicle. Phillips, who had a full extradition felony warrant for drug trafficking in Minnesota, was a passenger in the car, along with a child appearing under 3 years old and a dog.

Discovered in the vehicle was nearly $6,000 cash, a vacuum sealed bag with 494.3 grams of marijuana, two pints of promethazine hydrochloride syrup, a scale with THC residue, a money counter, metal grinders and four individual packages of marijuana totaling 7.7 grams.