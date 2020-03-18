Two cases of coronavirus in La Crosse County confirmed

La Crosse County has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, the county health department announced Wednesday.

The cases involve women who are in their 20s to 40s, County Health Director Jennifer Rombalski announced.

"As always, it is important to remember that viruses don't discriminate and neither should we," Rombalski said.

The county will not release identifying information about the women, their family or a specific place of residence to protect privacy.

This story will be updated.

