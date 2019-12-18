Two couples honored with Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Awards

"We believe in a greater Being than us" the couple says. "Our faith gives us a basis for what we are doing each day for our family, our church and our community."

John, former president of Duratech, and Linda, a former teacher and school psychologist, consider education, arts and humanities organizations near to their hearts, involved in programs and organizations such as Junior Achievement, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, Gundersen Medical Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, United Way and the Onalaska Community Development Authority. Giving back was ingrained in each from a young age, their families practicing kindness and generosity, and they work as a team to continue on a path of philanthropy and service.

"The La Crosse area is unusually blessed and filled with people who identify and fulfill the needs of a community,” John and Linda say.