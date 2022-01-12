Two CWD cases identified in Monroe County

Chronic Wasting Disease has arrived in Monroe County.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that two wild deer harvested during last fall’s hunting season tested positive for the disease. The two deer were adult bucks harvested in the towns of Ridgeville and Glendale. They are the first confirmed wild cases of CWD in Monroe County.

The test results triggered a renewal of a three-year baiting and feeding ban of deer in Monroe County. DNR officials contend that baiting and feeding accelerates the spread of CWD by encouraging deer to unnaturally congregate in tight spaces.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, caribou and elk. The DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999, and the first positives were identified in 2002.

The DNR is asking deer hunters in Monroe County to assist with efforts to identify CWD. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected cases are especially encouraged to have their harvested adult deer tested for the disease. DNR officials say collecting CWD samples is essential for assessing the spread of CWD.

The DNR will hold a virtual informational meeting Thursday, Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. to discuss CWD in Monroe County. Members of the public are invited to join the meeting and will have the opportunity to provide input. Participants can also join by phone at 833-548-0282, meeting ID 818 9196 0967.

