Two dead after Vernon County crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling west on Hwy. 56 when the vehicle collided with a turkey, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle skidded into the ditch and back across the centerline, striking an eastbound 2011 Dodge pickup head-on.

Both occupants in the Escape were extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead by the Vernon County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Dodge truck was able to get out and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of the deceased are being withheld until proper notifications can be made. They are the county’s second and third motor vehicle fatalities of 2021.

Assisting at the scene were Genoa Fire and First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Vernon County Emergency Management, Vernon County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

