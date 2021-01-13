Two dogs killed in Onalaska fire

Two dogs were killed Tuesday after a fire at an Onalaska residence.

The Onalaska Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a fire at 413 5th Avenue North, where smoke was observed coming through charred windows and eaves. Firefighters forced open the front door to fight the smoke from inside and extinguished the smoke within 15 minutes.

Onalaska Fire Chief Tory Gudie said the fire burned for an undetermined period of time before firefighters arrived. He described the home as "destroyed."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two dogs were found dead at the scene. The homeowner was not present, and nobody else was injured.

Thirteen Onalaska firefighters fought the blaze with help from the La Crosse and Holmen fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.