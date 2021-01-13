 Skip to main content
Two dogs killed in Onalaska fire
Two dogs killed in Onalaska fire

Two dogs were killed Tuesday after a fire at an Onalaska residence.

The Onalaska Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a fire at 413 5th Avenue North, where smoke was observed coming through charred windows and eaves. Firefighters forced open the front door to fight the smoke from inside and extinguished the smoke within 15 minutes.

Onalaska Fire Chief Tory Gudie said the fire burned for an undetermined period of time before firefighters arrived. He described the home as "destroyed."

The two dogs were found dead at the scene. The homeowner was not present, and nobody else was injured.

Thirteen Onalaska firefighters fought the blaze with help from the La Crosse and Holmen fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

