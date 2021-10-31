Two events planned at John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor.

The La Crosse County Library will hold two special events at the John Bosshard Memorial Library next week in Bangor.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., there will be a dedication of the new Arlan Schmidt Community Room. And on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., there will be an informal meet-the author George Hesselberg.

Only five months ago the Bosshard Family announced their generous gift to fund an addition to the existing building to create a Community Room for the library. The Friends of the Bangor Library also held a fundraising event to raise funds for equipment and furniture for the room. A representative from the Bosshard family will be at the dedication. The name of the room was at the request of Bill Bosshard to honor his friend and co-worker for many years, Arlan Schmidt. Members of the Schmidt family will also be in attendance.

Hesselberg, a Bangor native, worked as a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal for 43 years. The Wisconsin Historical Society Press will release his new book, “Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat,” on Nov. 2

He is donating a copy to the Bangor library and having an informal meet and greet with the public on Nov. 4.

