Two Hillsboro residents uninjured following one-vehicle crash

Two Hillsboro residents were uninjured following a single-vehicle crash, Saturday, Sept. 3, on Elm Road in the town of Hillsboro.
At about 3:47 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole. According to the sheriff's office, the driver, Jerry B. Buchal, 74, and his passenger, Katherine L. Buchal, 72, were traveling eastbound on Elm Road. Buchal had lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole. Both parties were wearing their seat belts and there was no airbag deployment.
Hillsboro Fire & EMS and Vernon Electric Cooperative assisted the sheriff's office.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Vernon County Fair
Nighttime lights
People of all ages take in the Vernon County Fair's midway, Thursday, Sept. 16. The 164th fair opened Sept. 15 and wrapped up Sept. 19.
Angie Cina
Special guests
The 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes introduces herself to spectators attending the 30th Little Britches Dairy Show, Friday, Sept. 17. Also pictured are (from left) Vernon County Dairy Youth Ambassador Harlee Harbaugh, 2020 and 2021 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Cayley Vande Berg, Vernon County Junior Fairest of the Fair Jenna Harrington and Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Courtney Moser.
Angie Cina
Bathtime
Junior Fair exhibitors wash their pigs before the swine judging, Thursday, Sept. 16.
Angie Cina
Waiting their turn
Young dairy exhibitors and their adult and teenage helpers wait for their turn to enter the show ring for the 30th Little Britches Dairy Show, Friday, Sept. 17.
Angie Cina
Riding in the show ring
Eli Bolstad, 17, a member of the Nerison 4-H Club, participates in the Junior Fair pleasure driving class at the Vernon County Fair, Thursday, Sept. 16. Bolstad is driving a rig called a meadow brook.
Angie Cina
In the show ring
Participants in the Junior Fair beef project move their cattle through the show ring for judging, Thursday, Sept. 16.
Angie Cina
Outdoor performance
The Westby High School band performs on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage, Friday, Sept. 17.
Angie Cina
All dressed up
Laney Rogers, 4, of Soldiers Grove, and her calf, Tammy, wear leis for the Little Britches Dairy Show held on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Friday, Sept. 17. The theme for the 2021 fair was "Tropical Fairadise."
Angie Cina
Prepping for the show
Tanner Bast, 13, a member of the Viroqua FFA Chapter, trims his calf, Thursday, Sept. 16, with the assistance of his sister, Bekka Bast, 20. He was preparing for the Junior Fair dairy cattle judging, which was held Friday, Sept. 17.
Angie Cina
At the demolition derby
At the demolition derby
Kristina Bjornstad
At the fair
Enjoying the fair
Mark Phillips
At the fair
At the fair
Mark Phillips
