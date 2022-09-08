 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Hillsboro residents uninjured following one-vehicle crash

Two Hillsboro residents were uninjured following a single-vehicle crash, Saturday, Sept. 3, on Elm Road in the town of Hillsboro.

At about 3:47 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole. According to the sheriff's office, the driver, Jerry B. Buchal, 74, and his passenger, Katherine L. Buchal, 72, were traveling eastbound on Elm Road. Buchal had lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole. Both parties were wearing their seat belts and there was no airbag deployment.

Hillsboro Fire & EMS and Vernon Electric Cooperative assisted the sheriff's office.

