Try 1 month for 99¢

COON VALLEY — A man and a woman were were hospitalized Wednesday evening after a gunfire incident in  the village of Coon Valley.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call at 8:45 p.m., stating a male and female, both in their 20s, were injured after a gun was fired at 705 Central Ave., according to the sheriff's report.  

They were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, with one treated and released and the other remaining hospitalized in stable condition. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the Coon Valley Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and is presumed to be accidental, with "no indication of any criminal conduct or malicious intent," according to the report. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.