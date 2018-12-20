COON VALLEY — A man and a woman were were hospitalized Wednesday evening after a gunfire incident in the village of Coon Valley.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call at 8:45 p.m., stating a male and female, both in their 20s, were injured after a gun was fired at 705 Central Ave., according to the sheriff's report.
They were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, with one treated and released and the other remaining hospitalized in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Coon Valley Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and is presumed to be accidental, with "no indication of any criminal conduct or malicious intent," according to the report.
