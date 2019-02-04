A pair of new developments off Highway 16 moved forward Monday after a La Crosse committee voted in their favor, despite concerns about their impact on traffic.
The La Crosse Plan Commission approved a 24-unit apartment building at 1440 State Road 16 and a realty office at 2216 State Road 16, in the former Suburban Propane building, as well as voting to sell a 0.15-acre city surplus parcel to Pischke Motors.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, who chairs the commission commended both projects, saying the city needs more residential and business investments, and those residential projects help keep people in the city of La Crosse.
“Those are two very significant things to applaud, because it makes a city a city,” Kabat said. “I’m not necessarily all that worried about time of commute of folks who live in West Salem or wherever because of these projects. I think that will be a negligible impact and this will be a positive impact.”
CT Real Estate Investments LLC plans to construct Hawk’s Nest apartments, which will include 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units, as well as a 12-stall garage. The 0.9-acre site is across the highway from Trees Today Nursery, with an entrance off Sunset Court, and the design is meant to complement the development to the immediate south, according to the application.
Council member Scott Neumeister, who cast the sole dissenting vote, said his main concern was traffic.
“Highway 16 is pretty cluttered. Are they going to have turn-off lanes, and what’s the plan?” Neumeister said.
City staff explained that the area was planned for a high-intensity use when the frontage road was built, with city planner Jason Gilman adding that the traffic from a single apartment complex makes a negligible difference.
“In my experience, you would have to hit a much, much higher threshold in traffic to warrant any kind of improvements like a turn lane or signal lights,” Gilman said.
The project developers requested three waivers, which would allow them to shrink the buffer from the building and parking lot, allow parking closer to the street than the building and allow an accessory structure larger than 1,000 square feet.
The waivers, which were granted by the committee, will allow the developer to add additional off-street parking and the garage.
Castle Realty
La Crosse’s Castle Realty’s plan for a new office building also moved forward, with the commission unanimously approving it.
“The main thing is to take a site that everyone knows and really make the site look beautiful,” said Alan Iverson of Castle Realty.
The site will serve as the realty company’s main offices, without any restaurant or tenant space.
Neumeister said it will be a beautiful building but won’t be heavily used due to the nature of the realty business.
“This is going to have a minimal impact. I have a lot less concerns on this one than I did on the last one,” Neumeister said.
The commission granted Iverson’s request for a waiver to allow parking in the back that would be accessible to the second floor.
The two Highway 16 developments will go to the city’s Judiciary and Administrative Committee at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Land sale
Both the city’s Plan Commission and Board of Public Works Monday approved selling the city-owned site at the corner of Third and Cameron streets to Renegade Enterprises, which does business as Pischke Motors, for $60,000.
Pischke has leased the 0.15-acre site, which is assessed at $120,000, for several years; however, city staff recommended selling the land due to its beveled frontage and limited access.
“This piece of land is much more valuable when it’s attached to these other pieces, which are all owned by Pischke,” said Gilman.
If it were to be redeveloped, it would be much more feasible if the land were all one parcel, he said.
The terms of the agreement also require Pischke to improve the property by October 2020.
