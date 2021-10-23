Two in critical condition after stabbing in Sparta

Two individuals are in critical condition after a stabbing in Sparta.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Sparta Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of East Division St. for a reported disturbance. Officers found two individuals with injuries and officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds.

Both injured parties were transported to trauma centers, one by Sparta Ambulance and the other by GundersenAir. Both individuals remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing but police say there "is no perceived danger to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident." More information will be released on Monday.

Sparta Police were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Ambulance, GundersenAIR and Monroe County Communications Center.

