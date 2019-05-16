WAUKON, Iowa — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle-crash in Allamakee County on Tuesday evening.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office identified the drivers as Terry Lee Johnson, 59, of Waukon, and Lois Marie Fossum, 75, of Waterville. Deputies said the crash was reported about 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Elon Drive.
Deputies said Johnson was westbound on Elon Drive and crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle of Fossum. Both drivers were transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon; Johnson was later transported to Gundersen Health Care in La Crosse by air ambulance.
Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Veterans Memorial Hospital ambulance service and the Waukon Fire Department.
