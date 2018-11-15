TOWN OF UNION — Two people were injured Wednesday in Vernon County when their buggy was struck from behind by a car.
The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 82 near Maple Lane in the town of Union, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said.
The report said Edward Chalupecky, 49, rural Hillsboro, was driving east on Highway 82 when his vehicle struck the eastbound buggy.
Levi Yoder, 28, and Mark Yoder, 20, both of rural Hillsboro, were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with unspecified injuries.
Chalupecky was not injured.
The crash is under investigation; no charges were mentioned in the report.
