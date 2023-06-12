The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash Saturday that left two people injured.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to an accident on Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue in the town of Portland and found a 25-year-old Rockland man with severe injuries lying in the roadway. The investigation showed the man had been operating a UTV and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 34 year-old La Crosse man, who was also injured in the crash.

The Rockland man was transported by GundersenAir to La Crosse due to the serious nature of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office in continuing to investigate what role alcohol and drugs may have played in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by its 911 Communication Center, Cashton Police, Cashton Fire, Cashton First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tri-State Ambulance and GundersenAir.