Try 1 month for 99¢
Two injured in propane explosion near Stoddard

A home located along Pine Street in the Pleasant Valley subdivision near Stoddard was damaged after a propane explosion in the basement.

TOWN OF BERGEN — Two people were injured Saturday in the town of Bergen after a gas leak caused an explosion.

The explosion was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley subdivision in rural Stoddard. A propane leak from a clothes dryer in the basement was to blame, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s office.

The names of the two people were not released, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The explosion caused extensive damage to the home.

The incident remains under investigation by the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.