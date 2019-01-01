Two injured in propane explosion near Stoddard

TOWN OF BERGEN — Two people were injured Saturday in the town of Bergen after a gas leak caused an explosion.
The explosion was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley subdivision in rural Stoddard. A propane leak from a clothes dryer in the basement was to blame, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s office.
The names of the two people were not released, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The explosion caused extensive damage to the home.
The incident remains under investigation by the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department.
