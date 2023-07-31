Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash July 28 in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Thompson Road in the town of Albion when the juvenile driver failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle collided with a Ford Taurus operated by Gail Schnoor of Mondovi.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported from the scene by ambulance. Two juvenile passengers in the Ford Taurus suffered minor cuts and bruising.

Authorities haven't released the names of the juvenile driver or the vehicle's two passengers.